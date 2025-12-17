Uganda: Museveni Has Lost Buganda, Says Democratic Front Spokesperson, Moses Kasibante

The Spokesperson of the Democratic Front (DF), Moses Kasibante, has declared that President Yoweri Museveni has irreversibly lost political support in Buganda, stating that no amount of messaging or political maneuvering can change the prevailing sentiment in the region.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Kasibante argued that Buganda's political direction is already determined and reflects the regions widespread dissatisfaction with the ruling government over over unfulfilled promises, such land evictions, electricity shortages and stalled Parish Development Model (PDM) funds.

"Museveni has lost Buganda, and no message can reverse that. The people of Buganda have made up their minds based on lived experiences, not campaign rhetoric."

Kasibante, however, acknowledged that President Museveni may continue to enjoy support in other regions of the country, emphasizing that Uganda's political landscape remains diverse and regionally varied.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite this reality, Kasibante urged the opposition to rethink its electoral strategy ahead of forthcoming elections, calling for a shift from numerical strength to legislative effectiveness.

"Buganda may not vote for Museveni, but other regions do. The only way forward for the opposition is to prioritize quality over quantity by electing strong, principled, and competent Members of Parliament," he said.

Kasibante stressed that meaningful political change does not solely depend on winning the presidency, but also on building a formidable and effective opposition presence in Parliament.

"If we send 100 quality opposition MPs to Parliament, they can effect real change. A strong Parliament can hold the executive accountable, influence legislation, and protect the interests of ordinary Ugandans," he said.

Kasibante called on voters to critically evaluate candidates based on integrity, competence, and commitment to public service, rather than party labels or short-term inducements.

In the last elections, the NRM suffered a major setback in Buganda, securing only 35% of the presidential vote and winning just 31 out of 105 parliamentary seats in the region. This marked a sharp decline from previous years, where the party had received around 69% in 2011 and 80% in 2006.

The poor performance was largely attributed to the rise of Robert Kyagulanyi's National Unity Platform (NUP), widespread youth support for the opposition, concerns over land grabbing, and internal divisions within the NRM caused by losing candidates running as independents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NRM Presidential Candidate Yoweri Museveni will continue his campaign tour across the Buganda sub-region until holding his final at Kololo Ceremonial grounds ahead of the January, 15 2026 elections.