Uganda: NRM Buganda Commissioner Hails Museveni's Presidential Campaign As Most Disciplined, Organized

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Regional Commissioner for Buganda and former Ambassador to Sudan, James William Kinobe, has lauded the ruling party's ongoing presidential campaign, describing it as the most disciplined, well-organized, and mature campaign the party has ever conducted.

Speaking on Next Big Talk on Next Radio on Tuesday, Kinobe highlighted the strategic adjustments that have defined President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's campaign trail, emphasizing efficiency, inclusivity, and message consistency.

"Because of the disciplined nature of our campaign, we insist that the President does not make stopovers, even in towns where people would expect him to pause," Kinobe said, noting that this ensures time management, security, and focus on planned engagements.

He further emphasized that the campaign has improved in planning, mobilization, and public engagement, making it the most organized and professional in the party's history.

Kinobe also highlighted the campaign's inclusive approach, accommodating different population segments, particularly the elderly and busy citizens, through a district-focused rally structure rather than constituency-by-constituency visits.

"The way our campaigns start, how rallies are organized, how the candidate arrives, and how we address the people shows maturity gained over time," Kinobe said.

He assured supporters that the campaign remains on track, with President Museveni maintaining high energy, focus, and consistency in delivering the party's manifesto message.

"We are very proud of the discipline, organization, and consistency that has defined this entire campaign," Kinobe concluded.