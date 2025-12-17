Botswana: Gaolathe Calls for Common Ground On Eviction Talks

Gaborone — A season that brings profit has turned bleak for traders operating at the Gaborone bus rank market stalls, following a recent court order directing them to vacate the area by December 31.

The traders have been ordered to pave way for a private investor contracted to refurbish the market stalls and upgrade infrastructure around the Gaborone bus rank precinct.

The directive, intended to enhance safety, efficiency, public transport vibrancy and address health and safety concerns, has sparked widespread controversy and anxiety among vendors whose livelihoods depend on informal trading.

While authorities say the move will bring order and modernisation to the urban transport hub, vendor organisations have strongly criticised the decision, arguing that it threatens the survival of hundreds of families particularly women, who make up a significant portion of the trader population.

For many vendors, trading at the bus rank is not a matter of choice but necessity, especially in a country grappling with high unemployment and economic hardship.

"The bus rank has been my source of livelihood for all these years. Where will I go after the looming eviction is implemented," lamented long-time vendor Mr Patrick Moatshe.

Mr Moatshe, who is visually impaired, accused government of reneging on its promises to protect vulnerable groups.

Similarly distressed is Ms Otsile Tsiakokwe, who has traded at the bus rank for over 15 years.

She said the proposed relocation would have a devastating impact on her family, particularly as she prepared for next year's school expenses.

"My children's school fees, monthly rent and groceries depend on this," she said.

Ms Tsiakokwe said the relocation was ill-timed, coming at a period when family and social obligations peak due to the festive season.

She further highlighted that desperation was driving many into informal trading.

"With high unemployment and limited access to formal jobs, vending becomes a vital means of survival for many families," she said.

Chairperson of the Gaborone bus rank traders' association, Mr Batsweletse Mogabala, also expressed dissatisfaction, warning of dire consequences if the matter was not urgently addressed.

He appealed to Gaborone City Council to clearly communicate where vendors would be temporarily relocated during the face-lift of the bus rank.

Mr Mogabala said displacing traders without viable income alternatives would not only disrupt livelihoods but also worsen poverty levels.

"While the local authority raises legitimate concerns about the renovation, it is crucial to consider the broader socio-economic context," he said.

Responding to the vendors' concerns during his recent interaction with them, Vice President and Minister of Finance, Mr Ndaba Gaolathe urged both local authorities and traders to find common ground and reach an amicable solution.

He acknowledged the significant contribution of the informal sector to the economy and reaffirmed government's commitment to its growth.

The vice president, who is also Member of Parliament for Gaborone Bonnington South, encouraged vendors to unite and form cooperatives to strengthen their bargaining power.

Meanwhile, Gaborone City Council Mayor, Mr Oarabile Motlaleng acknowledged the difficult situation facing the vendors but said the council was bound to implement the court order.

He explained that the renovation tender was awarded through a lawful expression-of-interest process. The mayor added that temporary displacement of traders was unavoidable to allow construction of a new, modern multi-level terminal, which would be implemented in three phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

BOPA