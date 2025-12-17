Kenya: Community Health Volunteer Charged With Murder of Teenage Niece in Garissa

Nairobi — A community health volunteer was on Tuesday charged with the murder of his teenage niece in a case.

The accused was on Tuesday arraigned before the High Court in Garissa, where he appeared before Justice John Onyiego to answer to a charge of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), he allegedly murdered his 17-year-old niece, on the night of November 16, 2025, at Borehole 5 in Fafi Sub-County, Garissa County. The incident is said to have occurred at midnight.

Earlier in the proceedings, Principal Prosecution Counsel Bernard Owuor successfully opposed a defence application seeking to defer the plea-taking process on grounds relating to the accused's mental health.

The defence had argued that a mental assessment report indicating he suffered from a "mild form of mental psychopathology due to psychoactive substance abuse of khat" necessitated a fresh evaluation.

However, Owuor told the court that the same report had clearly established that the accused was fit to stand trial.

"The assessment concluded that the condition does not interfere with his mental status and does not affect his capacity to stand trial," the prosecutor submitted, adding that the sole purpose of such assessments is to determine whether an accused person is mentally fit to participate in court proceedings.

Justice Onyiego further questioned the accused on his personal background and understanding of the proceedings, during which Shaklane demonstrated awareness of the court process.

"I am a community health worker and a father of two, including a minor who is yet to start schooling," the accused told the judge.

The prosecution informed the court that it intends to rely on the testimony of nine witnesses to prove its case, including a 13-year-old boy who has been placed under witness protection.

Justice Onyiego directed that the minor be presented before him later in the day to testify, in line with resolutions by the local Court Users Committee, which prioritize the hearing of child witnesses.

According to the prosecution, the deceased was allegedly defiled before being strangled to death.

It was further alleged that the accused attempted to conceal the crime by orchestrating a plan to secretly bury the body.

The court heard that three individuals initially arrested in connection with the incident have since been turned into prosecution witnesses.

Prosecutors allege that the accused misled them into believing that the girl had died of dengue fever, and sought their assistance in washing and shrouding the body in preparation for an Islamic burial.