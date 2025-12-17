Ethiopian Inaugurates Impressive Premium Lounge At Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group has inaugurated a new premium lounge built with a total cost of over 16 million USD at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony today, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the opening of the premium lounge represents a transformative step in the airlines' mission to elevate every part of the travel experience for its passengers.

Combining comfort, convenience and luxury, the facility is set to take traveling through Addis Ababa Bole International Airport to the next level.

According to the CEO, this move further reflects the unwavering commitment of Ethiopian to deliver an end-to-end, world-class hospitality to customers.

With a total investment cost of more than USD 16 million and a capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 passengers at a time, the lounge has become the largest lounge at the airport, it was learned.

The new lounge is open for Platinum and Gold members of Ethiopian ShebaMiles loyalty program, Star Alliance Gold members, as well as eligible frequent flyer program members of other partner airlines.

With this latest facility, Ethiopian Airlines continues to create world-class airport experiences for its passengers traveling via Addis Ababa Bole International Airport from across its global network of more than 145 destinations.

The inauguration of the premium lounge was attended by high- level government officials, the Ethiopian Group Board Chairman and board members, the executive management, and stakeholders.