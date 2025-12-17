Botswana On High Alert As South Africa Reports Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak

16 December 2025
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Gaborone — Botswana is on high alert following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the Waterberg District in the Limpopo Province in South Africa.

According to a press release from Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, farmers and stakeholders particularly in districts bordering South Africa; Tsabong, Good Hope, Ramotswa, Tlokweng, Kgatleng and Mahalapye have been urged to be vigilant.

As a precautionary measure, the ministry has further called for observance of FMD preventative measures.

The measures, the release states are control movement of livestock by herding and kraaling especially at night and identifying all cattle by branding and BAITS ear tags.

The release further calls for any suspected signs of FMD in animals such as lameness, drooling (excessive salivation), ulcers in the mouth, muzzle and hooves be reported to the veterinary office or the Botswana Police Service.

In addition, the press release states that South African cattle livestock that have crossed into the country, Botswana livestock that have crossed into or livestock suspected to have returned from South Africa, vandalism of the disease control fence or illegal crossing at undesignated points, suspected illegal use of, or smuggling of FMD vaccine into Botswana be reported.

