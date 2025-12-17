Zimbabwe: Seven Killed As Mine Shaft Collapses in Chegutu

16 December 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Seven miners have been killed and four others injured after a mine shaft collapsed at Stewart 3 Mine in Pickstone near Chegutu police have confirmed.

In a brief statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the fatal accident occurred on Monday while the miners were working underground.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal mine accident which occurred at Stewart 3 Mine, Pickstone, Chegutu... Seven miners were killed while four others were injured when the shaft they were working in collapsed," the police said.

The condition of those hurt has not yet been disclosed.

Mining accidents remain a persistent concern in the country particularly at small-scale and artisanal operations where safety standards are often difficult to enforce.

Police said investigations were under way and that further details would be released in due course.

