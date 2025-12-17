Ethiopia and India Explore Renewed Avenues of Cooperation, Deepening Strategic Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and India have reaffirmed their growing strategic partnership following high-level talks between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today welcomed PM Modi at the National Palace during an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a tour of the Palace Museum.

The visit underscored the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The two leaders held a productive tête-à-tête meeting, which was followed by a bilateral session involving their respective delegations.

Discussions focused on exploring renewed avenues of cooperation that reflect the expanding partnership and shared priorities of Ethiopia and India.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy noted: "We held a productive tête-à-tête meeting, followed by a bilateral session with our respective delegations, exploring renewed avenues of cooperation that reflect the growing partnership and shared priorities between Ethiopia and India."

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers also presided over the exchange of key bilateral agreements.

These included an Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Data Centre within Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an MoU on United Nations Peacekeeping Cooperation, reinforcing the two countries' joint commitment to international peace and security.

"India has been a longstanding partner of Ethiopia, and today's meetings underscore our shared commitment to expanding collaboration across multiple sectors for the mutual benefit of our nations," Prime Minister Abiy stated.

The discussions highlighted both countries' intent to further strengthen cooperation across diplomacy, technology, trade, and global peace initiatives, marking a new chapter in Ethiopia-India relations.