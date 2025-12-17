Namibia Launches Special Office to Boost Business Tourism

Minister of environment and tourism Indileni Daniel on Tuesday launched the Namibia Convention Bureau.

She said the new office marks a turning point for tourism and economic development following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is more than the unveiling of an institution, it is the start of a new era for Namibia's tourism and economic development," Daniel said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said the bureau is a direct outcome of the tourism sector recovery and national spatial tourism master plans, which elevated business events as a national priority.

The bureau will focus on growing the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) industry to diversify tourism and strengthen the economy.

Daniel said Namibia has hosted 36 international conferences over the past two years, including African Union meetings and the Global Africa Hydrogen Summit, injecting millions into the economy and supporting jobs.

She said Namibia lacked a coordinated national mechanism to attract and manage such events, a gap which is now filled by the Namibia Convention Bureau.

Daniel said the industry aligns with president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's call to create 500 000 jobs, noting that the Mice sector generates employment across hospitality, transport, logistics, catering, technology, small businesses and professional services.

Daniel said the government has modernised legislation, streamlined processes and introduced a Mice visa to make entry easier for international delegates.

She also called on investors, venue owners, hotel developers, service providers and entrepreneurs to partner with the government to build conference facilities, accommodation capacity, technology infrastructure and professional event services.

"Today's launch is Namibia's bold statement: We are ready to compete globally in the business events market," Daniel said.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.