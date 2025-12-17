Uganda: Munyagwa Calls for Calm As Court Reviews Walukagga Disqualification

Common Man's Party (CMP) presidential candidate, Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga, popularly known as "Mugati Gwa Butter," has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga's disqualification from the Busiro East Parliamentary race, calling for respect for judicial processes, political maturity, and internal party diligence.

Speaking on Sanyuka One on One on Tuesday, Munyagwa cautioned against public commentary that could prejudice ongoing court proceedings, citing the sub judice rule.

"First of all, there is the sub judice rule in law. There is a presumption that a judge may be watching, and my opinion could influence the matter," he said.

He expressed confidence in the judiciary, describing courts as the ultimate authority in resolving such disputes.

"Court is the expert of all experts--they know what they are doing. Walukagga should understand that this is politics," Munyagwa said.

Emphasizing diligence in political leadership, he noted that no one is entitled to leadership without scrutiny.

"No one is given leadership on a silver platter. A lawyer must be astute. You cannot claim that someone who is in university has no Senior Six qualification," he said, highlighting the complexity of academic and legal requirements in electoral politics.

Turning to the National Unity Platform (NUP), under which Walukagga was contesting, Munyagwa criticized what he described as lax internal procedures.

"NUP tends to think everything should be done rabadaba style. They should have conducted proper vetting; this appears to have been an inside job," he said.

He further advised Walukagga to adapt to political realities and be careful about whom he trusts.

"Walukagga needs to learn how to live with this reality, but he should also be careful--not everyone deserves his trust," he said.

The controversy stems from a ruling by the Electoral Commission (EC) dated 9th December 2025, which disqualified Walukagga over failure to meet the minimum academic qualifications required by law.

EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi ruled that Walukagga did not satisfy requirements under Section 4(1)(c) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177.

The decision followed a petition filed on November 4, 2025, which challenged Walukagga's nomination on the grounds that his Mature Age Entry Certificate had expired by the time he submitted nomination papers on October 23, 2025.

Walukagga's legal team argued that the certificate remained valid, as it had enabled him to enroll for a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration.

However, the Commission noted that the certificate, issued by the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) on June 12, 2023, had a two-year validity, expiring on June 12, 2025.

An equivalence certificate from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) dated June 11, 2025, could not extend the expired certificate's validity.

"Candidate Walukagga Mathias stands de-nominated," Byabakama ruled.

With Walukagga disqualified, over ten candidates remain in the Busiro East race, including Lillian Nakate, incumbent Medard Lubega Segona (independent), Emmanuel Magoola, Irene Nasolo, Kangave Fred, Masmus Kalungi, and Bangi Fatuma of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

The High Court in Kampala is scheduled to hear Walukagga's petition today, Tuesday, December 16, 2025, following dissatisfaction with the EC ruling.