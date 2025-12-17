Malawi: Bushiri's 'Night of Victory' - Over 15,000 Expected in Lilongwe As ECG Crossover Prayers Promise Spiritual Power and Economic Surge

16 December 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

ECG The Jesus Nation Church has announced that its highly anticipated 2025 Crossover Prayers will be held in Lilongwe, setting the stage for a major spiritual and economic event as Malawians usher in the New Year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the church said the prayers will take place at the Auction Holdings Limited (AHL) Auditorium and will be led by the church's President and Founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. The gathering will be held under the theme "Night of Victory", a message the church says reflects hope, renewal and triumph as believers cross into 2026.

The annual crossover prayers are among the biggest religious events on the country's spiritual calendar and are expected to draw more than 15,000 worshippers from across Malawi and beyond. Each year, thousands of believers gather overnight for prayer, worship and prophetic declarations, marking the transition from one year to the next in what the church describes as a defining spiritual moment.

Beyond its religious significance, the church says the event is also expected to bring notable economic benefits to Lilongwe and surrounding areas. With thousands of visitors anticipated, sectors such as accommodation, transport, food services, tourism and informal trade are likely to experience increased activity, offering short-term business opportunities to many Malawians.

ECG The Jesus Nation Church has since urged members of the public, the business community and service providers to begin preparations early to take advantage of the expected influx of visitors. The church noted that large-scale gatherings of this nature often have ripple effects across the local economy, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

According to the statement, further details regarding the programme, access arrangements and official guidelines will be communicated in due course.

The statement was issued by the church's Director of Communications, Aubrey Kusakala, from its headquarters in Lilongwe.

