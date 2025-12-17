Namibia: Ensuring No Namibianis Left Behind in Free Tertiary Education

Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all. - Aristotle

When you don't say thank you, you may miss the opportunity to see anything positive if you are just negative every time.

I want to express heartfelt appreciation to Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, president of our beloved motherland, for her historic declaration that tertiary education will be free for Namibians from 2026.

It is a generous initiative, a policy which deserves applause from our nation, and a bold step toward social equity.

Yet, as we celebrate this noble move, a deeper concern tugs at the conscience of thoughtful Namibians, a concern about those the policy unintentionally leaves behind.

Consider those students who had to drop out because of financial hardship.

Many of them wander the streets today with invisible scars, haunted by the shame of that day they left university because their families could not pay the fees.

Some turn to alcohol or other coping mechanisms, carrying the weight of dreams deferred.

For a parent, seeing a child's education collapse through no fault of their own can be equally devastating, a collapse that erodes hope and trust in the future.

HUMAN COST

Imagine hearing of this noble policy of free education, only to realise it does not cater for you - that after years of daydreaming and strategising about a way forward, the door remains closed.

It is like watching a feast being prepared, sent away before the meal is served, and returning to find the food gone.

The hunger, the exclusion, the sense of being left behind - this is the reality for too many dropouts and career switchers today.

The human cost of exclusion is severe.

The Namibia Statistics Agency reports that nearly 42% of youth aged 15-24 are NEET - not in employment, education or training.

This includes those who left schools or universities early because of various hardships.

Without support, these young Namibians risk becoming idle, marginalised, or vulnerable to crime and substance abuse.

Their dreams stagnate, their confidence erodes, and their families' sacrifices often feel wasted.

The economic and social rationale for inclusion is compelling.

Namibia cannot afford to leave talent unutilised. Many dropouts and career-switchers have the potential to contribute to high-demand sectors such as Stem, healthcare, renewable energy, or entrepreneurship.

By excluding them, we risk wasting human capital and entrenching inequality, undermining the very goals of free education.

A truly transformative policy should allow for second chances, aligning student support with labour market realities and national development needs.

THE STAKES

Youth with tertiary education face an unemployment rate of 8.8%, compared to 34.3% for those with only primary education.

The stakes are clear: access to education can determine whether young Namibians contribute meaningfully to the economy or are left behind.

Beyond economics, there is a moral and constitutional imperative.

Education is enshrined in our Constitution as a right, not a privilege.

A policy that leaves behind students who struggled to stay in or return to higher education risks violating the spirit of social equity.

Namibia must demonstrate that it is a country of opportunity, a nation that gives second chances to the struggling, and the vulnerable.

Free education should not be a privilege; it should uplift every Namibian with the drive and will to learn.

Even for those who successfully pursue first qualifications, the exclusion of postgraduate funding limits the nation's future capacity.

Many ambitious students hope to advance in critical fields, yet the policy leaves them without support.

If we want a Namibia equipped with innovators, healthcare leaders, engineers, and entrepreneurs, we must ensure pathways to advanced studies are accessible.

Otherwise, we risk producing graduates whose potential is capped, leaving the country underprepared for complex challenges.

It is not just a policy problem; it is a human one.

Consider the mental and emotional strain of watching peers advance while doors close for you, knowing your ambition is genuine, yet unsupported.

Consider parents whose lifelong sacrifices are met with dashed dreams, as their children are denied the opportunity to complete or pivot in their studies.

By failing to include these Namibians, we inadvertently perpetuate the cycle of inequality and missed opportunity.

SECOND CHANCES

The president's initiative is noble, indeed historic. But to build a truly inclusive Namibia, we must ensure that no Namibian dreamer is left behind, that every motivated student is given a chance to rise.

This requires expanding the policy to include students who dropped out because of financial hardship, those switching careers to align with market realities, and those pursuing postgraduate or high-demand fields.

We must embrace second chances, not as charity, but as a fundamental element of national development and human dignity.

True transformation is measured not only by doors opened but by the doors kept open for those who stumble along the way.

By giving second chances to the "unable, unwilling, and vulnerable", Namibia demonstrates that education is more than free tuition, it is a commitment to fairness, equity, and hope.

A country that nurtures second chances will produce citizens who are resilient, ambitious, and empowered to contribute fully to society.

Let's not celebrate a half-built ladder. True progress will come when every Namibian with ambition, resilience and the courage to learn - regardless of past setbacks - can climb it.

That is the Namibia we should be building: inclusive, fair, and ready to give second chances to those who need them most.

Hidipo Hamata is based at Omafo in the Ohangwena region. This article is written in his personal capacity.

