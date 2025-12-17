Namibia: N$300 000 Ondangwa Plot 'Donation' to Former Mayor Causes Outcry

The Ondangwa Town Council plans to donate a business plot valued N$286 980 to former mayor Paavo Amwele, causing public outcry.

This is contained in a notice which The Namibian has seen, stating that public objections to various proposed transactions are to be delivered to the chief executive officer no later than 7 January.

These transactions include the donation of eight residential plots valued between N$15 000 and N$193 500, and the business plot to be donated to Amwele.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The town council of Ondangwa intends to donate improved and unimproved immovable properties by way of private transaction . . ." the notice reads.

According to the notice, the sizes of the plots range from 300 square metres to 4 833 square metres at extensions 3, 24, 25, 28 and 37.

The notice further indicates that two people have already received a donation of more than one plot.

Chief executive Ismael Namgongo says the replanning of bustling residential and commercial area Huhu City is facilitating this development.

Huhu features the Huhu Market and is often described as the heart of Ondangwa by locals.

"The council has to use some areas of Huhu and exchange it with other portions in the same area to be able to construct roads around the area to give access to the open market behind.

"Now that this exercise is completed, this process is needed so that the council can have its portion legally and Huhu can have its portion registered legally," Namgongo says.

He says the donation of more than one property per person is in line with the council's compensation policy.

"They get one erf where the main house is and a second, adjacent erf of not more than 500 square metres," he says.

Meanwhile, Amwele says the word 'donation' is being misused, adding he has never received donated land from the town council.

He has been occupying the land for many years "for my business", he says.

"It is not a donation, that must be made clear. I have had my business on this plot since the 90s. The one who demarcated the plot previously did not include the two plots. So, this is just recognising that this is my plot," he says.

Amwele says the word 'donation' creates the impression that he is receiving an open space plot when in actual fact it is his property.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.