Namibia: City of Windhoek to Sell 14 Properties Worth More Than N$13 Million

The City of Windhoek plans to sell properties worth about N$13.7 million by way of private agreements with buyers in terms of the Local Authorities Act of 1992.

This is according to a notice in which the city invites interested parties to lodge their written objections to the proposed transactions by no later than 22 December.

Confirming the sale of properties yesterday, City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said the properties listed for sale, which are zoned for industrial, residential, public open space and business purposes, are mainly intended for different developments, in line with approved applications and applicable zoning provisions.

The city's notice indicates the sale of 14 erven in areas such as Rocky Crest, Eros Park, Kleine Kuppe, Katutura, Prosperita and Goreangab.

The zoning of erven includes three industrial erven, six residential erven, three business erven and one public open space, with the size of the properties ranging between 100 and 2 534 square metres.

The municipality is also leasing out three properties, of which two are industrial, with rent at N$58 449 for Vivo Energy Namibia Limited and N$100 000 for the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The leased properties include one public open space at the UN Plaza community complex restaurant building in Katutura, which is to be leased to the Namibia Centre of Research Sciences and Technology (NCRST), with rent set at N$100.

Asked about the differences in rental prices, Amutenya said the difference is due to the type, zoning and size of the properties being leased.

"NCRST is leasing a property zoned as public open space, which attracts a lower rental rate. In contrast, the Ministry of Health and Social Services and Vivo Energy are leasing industrial-zoned properties with significantly larger land sizes, ranging from 6 367 square metres to 16 022 square metres, which command higher rental values," Amutenya said.

