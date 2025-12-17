South Africa: IFP Women's Brigade Condemns Shameful Assault On KZN Legislature Speaker, Decries Anarchy and Gender-Based Violence

press release

The IFP Women's Brigade in KwaZulu-Natal strongly condemns the acts of anarchy perpetrated by members of the MK Party and the EFF, which culminated in the physical attack and assault of the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature, Honourable Nontombeko Boyce, and the Legislature Secretary, Ms Narusha Naidoo.

This disgraceful incident occurred during a sitting of the Legislature yesterday, following the failure of a motion of no confidence against the Premier, which had been tabled by the MK Party. It is deeply shameful that the decorum and dignity of the Legislature were reduced to their lowest level by members who were unwilling to accept the outcome of a democratic process that did not favour them.

South Africa continues to battle the scourge of gender-based violence, which has rightly been declared a national pandemic. It is therefore particularly appalling and demeaning that women, who are disproportionately affected by GBV, were subjected to aggression and physical assault within the very institution meant to uphold the Constitution. Even more disturbing is that the female Speaker was manhandled and aggressively obstructed by MK Members of the Legislature for simply executing her constitutional duties, in full view of the nation through live television and streaming.

The situation deteriorated further when an MK leader in the Legislature, Mr Mervyn Dirks, unlawfully and disrespectfully occupied the Speaker's chair, an act that symbolised a complete disregard for parliamentary rules, democratic order, and the sanctity of the Legislature. Such conduct stands in stark contradiction to the collective national commitment to eradicate violence against women, especially when perpetrated by those entrusted with public office.

The IFP Women's Brigade in KZN was equally appalled by scenes of chaos in which MK and EFF members turned the august House into a spectacle, throwing water, engaging in physical altercations, and clashing with law enforcement officers. These actions send a disturbing message to the people of South Africa about the posture of these parties on the protection of women, children, and democratic institutions.

We further condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards the Honourable Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, including threatening gestures, finger-pointing, and howling, directed at both the Premier and the Speaker.

As the IFP Women's Brigade in KwaZulu-Natal, we call on the Speaker to urgently open criminal cases against all members involved in these violent, disruptive, and anarchic acts. Such conduct constitutes an assault on women, an affront to our hard-won democracy, and a gross violation of the rules and dignity of the Legislature. Those responsible must be held fully accountable.