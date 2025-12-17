Somalia, China Mark 65 Years of Diplomatic Ties in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday attended a ceremony in Mogadishu marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Somalia and China, hailing what he described as a long-standing partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Barre underscored the historical importance of six and a half decades of ties, saying relations between the two countries are grounded in deep friendship, respect for sovereignty, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960, Somalia and China have stood together through different regional and global changes, adding that Beijing has consistently been a reliable partner supporting Somalia's national priorities.

The prime minister also highlighted China's recent pledge of one million dollars in humanitarian assistance to support Somalis affected by drought, describing the contribution as a clear demonstration of genuine solidarity and enduring friendship.

The ceremony was attended by members of Somalia's cabinet, foreign diplomats based in Mogadishu and other invited guests, reflecting the continued diplomatic engagement between Somalia and the international community.