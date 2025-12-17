Somalia, China Mark 65 Years of Diplomatic Ties in Mogadishu

16 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday attended a ceremony in Mogadishu marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Somalia and China, hailing what he described as a long-standing partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Barre underscored the historical importance of six and a half decades of ties, saying relations between the two countries are grounded in deep friendship, respect for sovereignty, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960, Somalia and China have stood together through different regional and global changes, adding that Beijing has consistently been a reliable partner supporting Somalia's national priorities.

The prime minister also highlighted China's recent pledge of one million dollars in humanitarian assistance to support Somalis affected by drought, describing the contribution as a clear demonstration of genuine solidarity and enduring friendship.

The ceremony was attended by members of Somalia's cabinet, foreign diplomats based in Mogadishu and other invited guests, reflecting the continued diplomatic engagement between Somalia and the international community.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.