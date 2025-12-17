Sudan, South Sudan Agree On Multiple Areas of Political and Economic Cooperation

Port Sudan, 16 December 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to form a High Economic Committee between the two countries, chaired by the Sudanese Prime Minister and the Vice President of South Sudan, activate other joint committees, and expand smart partnerships between the two nations, in addition to exchanging political and diplomatic support in regional and international forums.

This came in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit of Mr. Tut Galuak, Adviser to President Salva Kiir on Security Affairs, to Sudan.

The joint statement also confirmed the two countries' agreement to enhance their contributions to achieving peace and stability in both nations and agreed to facilitate the import and export of oil and other goods through the establishment of a free zone in Port Sudan.

Below is the full text of the joint statement as published by SUNA:

Joint Statement on the Occasion of the Visit of Mr. Tut Galuak, Adviser to His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit for Security Affairs of South Sudan, to the Republic of Sudan, 13-16 December 2025

1. Mr. Tut Galuak, Adviser to His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan for Security Affairs, visited the Republic of Sudan from 13 to 16 December 2025. During the visit, he met with President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), His Excellency General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman, and delivered a written message from his brother, His Excellency General Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, concerning the strengthening of relations between the two brotherly countries. The message reaffirmed the solidarity of the government and people of South Sudan with the government and people of Sudan during this critical period.

2. The Adviser was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, the Director-General of the Foreign Intelligence Service, and several officials from South Sudan's Ministries of Petroleum and Foreign Affairs.

3. Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shamseddin Kabashi, received the Adviser and his delegation. The meeting reviewed political and security developments in both countries. Lt. Gen. Kabashi emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields and stressed the need to protect and operate oil fields in the interest of the two peoples. The Adviser highlighted the strong relations between the two countries and peoples and confirmed activating bilateral mechanisms through diplomatic channels to serve strategic interests.

4. The Adviser and his delegation also met with His Excellency Dr. Kamil Idris, Prime Minister of Sudan, who praised the fraternal and historical relations between the two nations. He welcomed the Adviser's visit as historic, coming at a critical moment, and expressed hope that it would strengthen fraternal ties. The Prime Minister stressed Sudan's commitment to working with the government of South Sudan to address all challenges facing both countries.

5. Mr. Tut Galuak, for his part, reaffirmed the enduring relations between the two nations, noting that his visit was guided by the highest directives of President Salva Kiir. He emphasized solidarity with the Sudanese people and government, the pursuit of peace, and mutual benefits, stating that peace in South Sudan cannot be achieved without peace in Sudan. He also expressed hope to receive the Prime Minister in Juba soon, in response to the kind invitation from his brother, the Vice President of South Sudan and Head of the Economic Sector, under the directives of President Salva Kiir.

6. The South Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met with the Acting Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. They discussed the bilateral relations, stressed the importance of strengthening ties, coordination, and consultation on regional and international issues, and agreed to exchange visits and activate joint committees.

7. During the visit, the South Sudanese Foreign Minister also met with Sudanese Minister of Interior Babiker Samra, in the presence of the Director-General of Police and senior police officials, to review challenges facing citizens of both countries regarding migration and residency. They agreed on the importance of the relevant authorities in both countries protecting and assisting each other's nationals, promoting visits, activating agreements and memoranda of understanding, and establishing a joint technical committee between the two Ministries of Interior.

8. Mr. Galuak and his delegation held productive discussions at the Ministry of Petroleum aimed at strengthening cooperation, consultation, and coordination in various oil sectors, including securing, operating, and managing oil fields in Heglig and Bambo, especially following recent attacks in the area.

9. Key agreements reached during the visit included:

a. Formation of a High Economic Committee chaired by the Sudanese Prime Minister and the Vice President of South Sudan, Head of the Economic Sector.

b. Activation of other joint committees and expansion of smart partnerships.

c. Exchange of political and diplomatic support in regional and international forums.

d. Enhancement of banking and financial channels between the two countries.

e. Strengthening both countries' contributions to achieving peace and stability.

f. Giving greater attention to the welfare of both countries' citizens.

g. Encouraging technical staff in the oil sector and exchanging visits and expertise to improve performance.

h. Facilitating the import and export of oil and other goods through the establishment of a free zone in Port Sudan.

10. The Adviser and his delegation conducted field visits to oil companies dealing with South Sudan and inspected the berths at Port Sudan used for loading oil.

11. Mr. Tut Galuak expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and people of Sudan for their warm reception and hospitality, praising Sudan's pivotal role in supporting peace and development efforts in South Sudan and the region.

12. At the conclusion of the visit, both sides signed the joint meeting record and agreed to issue this joint statement.