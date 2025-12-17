Kenya: Aussom Head Urges Regional Unity to Combat Terrorism, Counter Youth Radicalization

Nairobi — The Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, has called for strengthened regional collaboration to counter violent extremism and prevent youth radicalisation across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking virtually at a high-level counterterrorism workshop organised by the Horn of Africa Institute for Peace and Security, Amb. Diene who doubles up as Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, stressed that effective counterterrorism requires not only military pressure but also political engagement, community involvement, and socio-economic recovery.

"He highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, including intelligence sharing and coordinated strategies, as well as credible, unified messaging to counter extremist narratives and protect youth from radicalisation," read a statement from AUSSOM.

Drawing lessons from Somalia's ongoing security challenges, he emphasised that counterterrorism efforts today combine hard security measures with inclusive political processes and community engagement initiatives.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Amb. Diene reaffirmed AUSSOM's commitment to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia, regional authorities, and international partners in advancing Somali-led security and stabilisation efforts -- critical steps toward sustainable peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

His remarks come amid evolving terrorist tactics, with extremist groups increasingly targeting young people for recruitment and radicalisation.