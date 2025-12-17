Kenya: DPP Warns Against Speculation As Probe Into Jirongo's Death Continues

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has urged the public to refrain from speculation over the death of former Lugari MP and businessman Cyrus Jirongo, assuring Kenyans that due process will be followed to establish the exact circumstances of the fatal road crash that claimed the politician's life.

Speaking as he led officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in condoling with Jirongo's family, Ingonga said investigations are ongoing and will be allowed to run their full course, guided strictly by the law and available evidence.

"The DPP assured the public that investigations into the circumstances surrounding Jirongo's death are ongoing, as earlier clarified by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a public statement, urging the public to avoid speculation, with an assurance that due process will be followed to establish the cause of the accident that claimed the politician's life," the DPP said in a statement Tuesday.

Ingonga eulogised Jirongo as a visionary entrepreneur and seasoned politician whose contribution to business and national development left a lasting imprint.

He encouraged the family to remain united as investigations continue, offering his sympathies and prayers for strength.

The DPP's remarks came amid heightened public interest following confirmation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that detectives are questioning individuals who last interacted with Jirongo on the night of the crash.

Jirongo, 64, died in the early hours of December 13, 2025, after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Climax Company Ltd passenger bus along the Nakuru-Naivasha Highway.

According to the DCI, preliminary findings show that Jirongo's vehicle collided with the PSV bus, leading to his death at the scene.

Detectives are now piecing together his final movements, including recording statements from people he met in the hours before the accident, notably those present at a meeting held at Karen Oasis Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi.

"In addition to analysing the crash scene, detectives are examining Hon. Jirongo's movements prior to the accident and recording statements from all relevant witnesses," the DCI said in a statement, adding that forensic officers are expected to revisit the scene for further analysis.

Investigators have also retrieved and reviewed CCTV footage from the Eagol Petrol Station near the crash site.

The footage shows Jirongo arriving at the station at 2:18 a.m., briefly stopping at the exit before turning back towards Nairobi moments before the collision, which occurred at approximately 2:19 a.m.

The bus involved in the crash was being driven by 52-year-old Tyrus Kamau Githinji and was travelling from Nairobi to Busia.

Githinji has since been released on cash bail and is expected to report to the Naivasha Traffic Base on December 22 as investigations continue.

Detectives are also recording statements from bus passengers, the petrol station's night guard and fuel attendant, and other eyewitnesses.

Once investigations are concluded, the DCI will compile a full file and forward it to the DPP for legal guidance on any further action.

The probe has gained urgency following public calls for clarity from Jirongo's funeral committee, chaired by former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, which questioned the discrepancy between Jirongo's reported travel plans from Karen to Gigiri and the location of the fatal crash in Naivasha.

"We are demanding answers. The family is demanding answers," Gumo said, urging authorities to provide a clear account of the former MP's final movements.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has also confirmed that he met Jirongo on the evening of December 12, describing their hour-long meeting as routine and uneventful, with no indication of impending danger.

Cyrus Jirongo rose to prominence in the early 1990s as a key figure in Youth for KANU '92 before serving as Lugari MP and later as a Cabinet minister.

The DCI has reiterated its commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial and credible investigation in line with the Constitution and the rule of law, as the country awaits definitive answers over the death of one of its most recognisable political figures.