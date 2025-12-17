Ethiopia: Leaders of Political Parties Joint Councils, Political Parties Reaffirm Commitment to Success of Nat'l Dialogue

Addis Ababa — Leaders of political parties joint councils and political parties have reaffirmed their commitments toward contributing to the success of the historic national dialogue.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has been striving to realize an inclusive national dialogue by involving the Tigray Regional State and political parties abstaining from participating in the process due to various reasons.

Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council Chairman, Solomon Ayele, told ENA that the success of the national dialogue is key to the nation's lasting peace and stability.

He added that the Council is contributing its share toward realizing the goals of the National Dialogue Commission.

According to him, the Joint Council will further strengthen its support to make the Commission complete its remaining work successfully.

Prosperity Party Democratic Culture Building Sector Head and Executive Committee Member of the Political Parties Joint Council, Melese Alemu said the endeavors undertaken by the Commission so far have been encouraging.

Noting the usefulness of the national dialogue in building a democratic system, he said Prosperity Party, along with other parties, will strengthen its contribution for the success of the historic national dialogue.

Addis Tewlid (New Generation) Party President and Chairman of the Joint Council of Political Parties in Oromia Regional State, Solomon Tafesse, said that his party is actively participating in the dialogue process.

For Solomon, the Council is playing its part to ensure that all political parties participate in the dialogue.

Amhara Democratic Forces Movement and Amhara Region Political Parties Joint Council Chairman, Tesfahun Alemneh, said his party is working to ensure that all parties take part in the national dialogue.

He added that the party will be playing its part in helping political parties that are not participating in the dialogue process to engage.

Member of the Executive Committee of Netsanetna Ekulnet (Freedom and Equality) Party and Addis Ababa Political Parties Joint Council Chairperson, Addis Mohammed said dialogue is the only way to resolve the political and social problems in Ethiopia, reaffirming her party's readiness for its success.

Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (Ezema) Central Ethiopia Regional State Coordinator and Chairperson of the Joint Council of Political Parties in the region, Demis Gebre, said the national dialogue is a crucial chapter for state building.

Realizing this, he added that his party is actively participating, emphasizing that all citizens must contribute their part to ensure that the remaining tasks are executed successfully.

Ethiopia is currently in the advanced stages of the historic national dialogue process, which is widely seen as a significant step toward achieving lasting peace and stability, with potential positive implications for the entire region.