Ethiopia Set to Realize Green Mobility Strategy, Ensure Maritime Transport, Says Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will strive for the realization of its Green mobility strategy and the building of maritime transport by securing access to sea, Transportation and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime said.

Briefing the House of People's Representatives on Tuesday about the activities of the ministry, Alemu emphasized the national resolve to ensure its ambitious developmental goals and access to sea.

To boost trade efficiency, the nation has increased competition in its logistics sector, expanding the number of licensed multi-modal transport operators from one to seven.

Complementing this, the Minister announced the swift digitalization of processes saying the initiative is set to create a highly efficient, seamless digital trade corridor as a paperless system developed by INSA integrates with Djibouti's logistics network within weeks.

These reforms are foundational to stronger regional ties with Ethiopia actively establishing shared transport corridors with both Djibouti and South Sudan, strengthening seamless trade and enhanced connectivity across the Horn of Africa.

"Guided by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's vision, the government is driving a decisive shift toward a climate-resilient economy. This includes strong incentives for electric vehicles and decisive new laws to restrict the entry of older, high-polluting vehicles to curb emissions and urban congestion," Alemu noted.

The strategy also pushes for natural gas adoption by buses and heavy-duty trucks, alongside substantial investments in pedestrian and bicycle pathways.

Asked about maritime transport, the Transport and Logistics Minister said Ethiopia's landlocked status is a "historical colonial sabotage" that this generation must shatter --backed by UN recognition and the Awaza Programme of Action.

The Ethiopian delegation at the Tukmeistan meeting has made clear that Ethiopia needs a maritime transport through access to the Red Sea for its development.

House of People's Representatives (HPR) Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Deputy Chairperson, Fetih Mahdi, highlighted the necessity of utilizing various forms of transportation.

"As one of the world's 32 Landlocked Developing Countries, Ethiopia is poised to gain immense, critical benefits from this program," Mahdi affirmed, reduced transportation costs and accelerated trade flows through enhanced transit corridors.

In this regard, Alemu said the ministry is committed to leveraging multilateral cooperation and utilizing various ports while streamlining transit through digital systems--all signaling a strong national drive toward an efficient, sustainable, and connected future,it was noted.