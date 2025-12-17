Somalia: Djibouti Defence Minister Arrives in Mogadishu for Regional Security Talks

Mogadishu — Djibouti's Defence Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed arrived in the Somali capital on Tuesday to attend a key regional security meeting, Somali officials said.

The minister was formally received at Aden Adde International Airport by Somalia's State Minister of Defence, lawmaker Omar Ali Abdi, highlighting close ties between the two Horn of Africa neighbours.

Mohamed is in Mogadishu to take part in the 35th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of Defence and Security of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), which Somalia is currently hosting.

The meeting brings together defence leaders from across East Africa to discuss regional security challenges, strategic cooperation and coordination within the EASF framework.

Officials said the talks will focus on reviewing the regional security situation and aligning member states on the force's 2026 operational roadmap.

The ministerial session marks the conclusion of a series of meetings held in Mogadishu this week, following earlier deliberations by technical experts and chiefs of defence staff, they added.