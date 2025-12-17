Somalia, Turkey Sign Deal to Boost Marine Production and Blue Economy

Ankara — Somalia and Turkey have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at developing Somalia's marine production and blue economy, Somali officials said on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed in Ankara by Somalia's Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Ahmed Hassan Aden, and Turkey's OYAK Group, following earlier understandings between the two sides on joint investment in the sector.

Somalia's defence minister hosted the signing ceremony at OYAK's headquarters, underscoring the strategic importance Ankara attaches to the partnership, officials said.

Under the deal, Turkey will support direct investment in Somalia's blue economy infrastructure, expand fish production for international markets, help establish fishing industries and improve the skills of Somali fishermen.

Somali authorities said the agreement also prioritises combating illegal fishing, protecting marine resources and creating thousands of jobs, particularly for young people and coastal communities.

The signing was attended by Somalia's minister of ports and maritime transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, and the director general of the fisheries ministry, Abdi Diirshe.

Minister Ahmed Hassan Aden praised Turkey and OYAK for increasing investment in Somalia, saying improved security and political stability were encouraging international companies to engage in long-term economic projects.

Turkish officials from the ministries of defence, agriculture and forestry, and foreign affairs, along with senior OYAK executives, described the agreement as strategically significant, saying it would strengthen economic ties between the two countries and pave the way for major development projects.