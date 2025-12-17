Kenya: Govt Activates National Multi-Agency Command Centre to Tighten Festive Season Security

Nairobi — The government has activated the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) as part of a nationwide security measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property before, during and after the festive season, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced on Wednesday.

The move places Kenya's top security and enforcement agencies under a single coordination framework to enhance surveillance, intelligence sharing and rapid response at a time of increased travel, crowded public spaces and heightened tourism.

In a statement, MINA said the overall security situation remains "calm and stable" but warned that past trends show the festive period often brings isolated spikes in crime, traffic violations and other opportunistic offences.

The NMACC is being manned by officers drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service, National Youth Service and the National Government Administration.

"Similar coordination centres have been activated at regional and county levels to enhance operational command and control," Interior Ministry said.

"These efforts are complemented by the festive season Operation Orders operationalized by the National Police Service to ensure coordinated, intelligenceled security operations and effective maintenance of law and order across the country."

Thousands of officers have been deployed to boost security presence at airports, border points and other entry and exit corridors, as well as high-traffic locations such as hotels, shopping malls, beaches, tourist attractions, central business districts, places of worship and entertainment venues.

MINA said that all officers previously on leave have resumed duty, with support from specialised police units and logistical and air support from the Ministry of Defence to address both internal and external threats.

On the roads, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working with the Traffic Police, has launched a nationwide traffic operation to ease congestion and reduce accidents on major highways and urban roads.

The operation includes joint multi-agency enforcement, enhanced visibility on high-risk corridors and the deployment of mobile courts where necessary.

In line with resolutions of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have also been deployed to monitor enforcement and deter corruption during traffic operations.

Meanwhile, Regional and County Security Committees have stepped up counter-terrorism preparedness and intensified surveillance to protect critical infrastructure and large public gatherings, while implementing county action plans on preventing and countering violent extremism.

The government has also launched a nationwide crackdown on illicit brews and drugs, led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), targeting production, sale and consumption of substances deemed a major threat to public safety.

Security teams are simultaneously escalating operations against organised criminal gangs in Nairobi, the Coast, Western, Nyanza, Central and Eastern regions, while intensifying enforcement against social and cultural crimes such as female genital mutilation, defilement, early pregnancies, forced marriages, domestic violence and religious extremism.

Emphasising that security is a shared responsibility, the ministry urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement officers throughout the festive season.

Motorists were advised to plan journeys early, adjust travel schedules and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

In particular, travellers heading from Nairobi to Western and Nyanza regions were encouraged to use the Nairobi-Suswa-Narok route instead of the Mai Mahiu escarpment, while those travelling through Central Kenya were advised to consider the Nairobi-Nyeri-Nyahururu-Nakuru route.

Members of the public were also encouraged to report suspicious activity or crimes to the nearest police station or through the toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911 or 112.

Owners of shopping malls, entertainment venues and event organisers were urged to work closely with local security teams on crowd management and private security arrangements.

"The government remains fully committed to ensuring a peaceful, secure and orderly festive season for all," the ministry said.