Zimbabwe: Boys Dzamdara Adds Voice On Climate Change Management Biil

Empowerment organisation Boys Dzamdhara an affliate of ZANU PF rallying behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa's empowerment projects has added its voice to the Climate Change Management Bill saying it ought to be inclusive accessible and empowering.

The group, led by its National Chairperson, Hopewell Chako made this call during a climate governance symposium hosted by Climate Action Council of Zimbabwe (CACZ) to dellberate on the provisions of the Climate Change Management Bill and proffer recommendations from a stakeholders' point of view.

During the symposium, Boys Dzamdhara was represented by its Agricultural Director, Michael Mutosvori and Director for Business, Crosby Chinyadza.

In their presentation, they outlined their support for the bill while outlining key recommendations aimed at empowering youths and communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The group also expressed satisfaction that provisions of the bll align witn the country's Vision 2030.

"We support the Bill but we urge amendments to ensure that it is inclusive (not just for corporations), accessible (affordable for the youths and communities) and empowering (benefits shared with those that protect the environment). A green empowered society requires youth and community participation in the green economy," read part of the presentation from the organisation.

Inclusion and empowerment of traditional leaders in environmental and carbon credit issues in the bill is equally important, noted the organisation.

"We need to include traditional leaders because they are the custodians of communal land and this is also essential for project legitimacy, fairness and sustainablity,. This will also ensure benefits reach the grassroots," said Boys Dzamdhara.

As part of their proposed amendments, the organisation proposed the inclusion of traditional leaders in climate governance structures adding that there is an imperative need to ensure consent for community projects.

"The Bill must recognise shared responsibillty and shared benefit. We need to move from top-down regulation to participatory empowerment. The bill must do away with prohibitive fees and make carbon credits accessible to youths and communities. The formal inclusion of traditional leaders is necessary and on revenue sharing, there is need to direct a portion of carbon income to community projects and youth green entrepreneurship. The preamble clause should affirm climate action as a duty of every Zimbabwean. Let's pass a Bil that leaves no one behind," said the organisation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Boys Dzamdhara reaffirmed its support for community empowerment projects being implemented by the Second Republic.