Kenya: NLP Leader Slams Ruto-Kalonzo Clash As a Distraction, Say Region's Patience Worn

17 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli has criticised what he terms deliberate underdevelopment of the Ukambani region, accusing national leaders of perpetuating poverty politics at the expense of residents.

Muli condemned the escalating war of words between President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, arguing that both leaders bear responsibility for the region's prolonged stagnation.

"Both leaders have had opportunities in government. Both must take responsibility for the deliberate impoverishment of Ukambani," Muli said.

His response followed remarks made by President Ruto on Sunday, in which he questioned Kalonzo's leadership credentials, claiming the Wiper leader failed to even tarmac the road leading to his Tseikuru home.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The comments sparked a sharp rebuttal from Kalonzo, reigniting political tensions and deepening divisions in a region long burdened by underdevelopment.

Real issues

However, Muli said the public sparring was a distraction from the real issue of systemic neglect in Ukambani, warning increasing frustration among residents used as pawns in national political rivalries.

"Ukambani can no longer endure deliberate impoverishment by national leaders. We must reject the politics of poverty and empty rhetoric," he said.

The NLP leader revealed that his party, in collaboration with other like-minded movements, is working to form a people-centred coalition aimed at dismantling what he described as "toxic political ideologies" promoted by both Ruto and Kalonzo.

"We are building a coalition that stands with the people, not against them. Ukambani deserves roads, schools, hospitals and industries--not endless political insults," Muli said.

He noted growing discontent among emerging leaders in Ukambani, who detest the region's marginalisation despite its significant electoral importance.

Muli said the proposed coalition could signal a new political realignment ahead of the next general election.

He warned the region's patience has worn thin, and residents are demanding tangible development rather than political theatrics.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.