Africa's First SureStay Hotel Marks One Year in Nairobi

Nairobi — Heri Heights Hotel Apartments is celebrating its first anniversary as the first SureStay Collection hotel in Africa. The Nairobi property combines Kenyan hospitality with the global standards and brand assurance of Best Western Hotels and Resorts.

SureStay, a budget-friendly collection by Best Western, caters to travellers seeking comfort and dependable service in economy to midscale properties, including options for extended stays.

Samantha Muna, Managing Director of Business Development at Trianum Hospitality, which manages Heri Heights, said operating under an established brand provides credibility, access to a global network, and ongoing support in hotel management, marketing, and revenue optimisation.

"What makes Heri Heights special is the balance of comfort, greenery, and city convenience. As we mark this milestone, we continue to prioritise meaningful, relaxed, and well-hosted stays," Muna said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Located on 2.5 acres off Arboretum Road, the property offers self-catering apartments, a pool, fitness centre, Turkish bath, and free Wi-Fi. Apartments feature contemporary furnishings and fully equipped kitchens, making the hotel ideal for corporate, leisure, and extended stays.

Guest amenities include three meeting rooms, Scapes Restaurant with indoor and poolside dining, landscaped gardens for events, a fitness centre, and an outdoor pool.

Wytze van der Berg, Vice President of International Operations at BWH Hotels, said Heri Heights has had an outstanding first year and the group looks forward to supporting its continued success.

Managed by Trianum Hospitality, East Africa's independent hospitality management company with 15 years' experience, Heri Heights leverages local market expertise while maintaining high operational and service standards, according to Mutheu Muna-Mwaniki, overseeing the SureStay partnership.