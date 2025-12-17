Rwanda: Drainage System Must Be Fixed Before Damage Becomes Irreversible

17 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

A new assessment by Transparency International Rwanda reveals a troubling reality, that in many districts, roads are becoming channels of destruction. From Karongi to Bugesera, poorly designed and poorly supervised drainage systems are accelerating erosion, destroying farms, threatening homes, and putting lives at risk.

This is not a story of rainfall alone. Rwanda has always known rain, but what has changed is how infrastructure responds to it. Blocked or undersized culverts, missing side drains, and weak embankments turn seasonal rains into violent runoff.

ALSO READ: Upcountry roads face growing environmental damage - new report

That's not all. Farmland is stripped of fertile soil; wetlands are flooded with sediment, and roads themselves are destabilized, demanding costly repairs that burden public budgets. In places like Kibeho and Gasaka, communities are paying the price for engineering shortcuts they did not choose.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

What makes this situation particularly concerning is that Rwanda already has Environmental and Social Impact Assessment requirements and road construction guidelines. The problem, as TI-Rwanda rightly points out, lies in compliance, supervision, and accountability. When hydrological studies are inadequate and contractors face few consequences for poor work, environmental damage becomes normalized and predictable.

The recommendations in the report are neither radical nor unrealistic. Redesigning culverts based on updated climate data, stabilizing embankments, and integrating drainage maintenance into district plans are basic elements of climate-resilient infrastructure. Equally important is strengthening institutions: independent environmental audits, joint inspections, and clear penalties for substandard work must become standard practice, not exceptions.

The Rwanda Transport Development Agency's ongoing drainage rehabilitation efforts are a step in the right direction. But pilot projects alone will not solve a systemic problem. As climate change intensifies rainfall patterns, drainage can no longer be treated as an afterthought.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.