Rwanda: Drainage System Must Be Fixed Before Damage Becomes Irreversible

A new assessment by Transparency International Rwanda reveals a troubling reality, that in many districts, roads are becoming channels of destruction. From Karongi to Bugesera, poorly designed and poorly supervised drainage systems are accelerating erosion, destroying farms, threatening homes, and putting lives at risk.

This is not a story of rainfall alone. Rwanda has always known rain, but what has changed is how infrastructure responds to it. Blocked or undersized culverts, missing side drains, and weak embankments turn seasonal rains into violent runoff.

That's not all. Farmland is stripped of fertile soil; wetlands are flooded with sediment, and roads themselves are destabilized, demanding costly repairs that burden public budgets. In places like Kibeho and Gasaka, communities are paying the price for engineering shortcuts they did not choose.

What makes this situation particularly concerning is that Rwanda already has Environmental and Social Impact Assessment requirements and road construction guidelines. The problem, as TI-Rwanda rightly points out, lies in compliance, supervision, and accountability. When hydrological studies are inadequate and contractors face few consequences for poor work, environmental damage becomes normalized and predictable.

The recommendations in the report are neither radical nor unrealistic. Redesigning culverts based on updated climate data, stabilizing embankments, and integrating drainage maintenance into district plans are basic elements of climate-resilient infrastructure. Equally important is strengthening institutions: independent environmental audits, joint inspections, and clear penalties for substandard work must become standard practice, not exceptions.

The Rwanda Transport Development Agency's ongoing drainage rehabilitation efforts are a step in the right direction. But pilot projects alone will not solve a systemic problem. As climate change intensifies rainfall patterns, drainage can no longer be treated as an afterthought.