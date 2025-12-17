Rwanda: Kifc Marks Five Years With a New Growth Strategy

Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) has entered a new chapter - one defined not only by proving its potential, but also by scaling it. Marking its fifth anniversary, on December 10 in Kigali, the Centre unveiled an ambitious strategy that builds on the five years of regulatory credibility, institutional trust, and investor confidence.

In a region where financial hubs are often judged by size rather than substance, Rwanda has carved out a distinct model which is anchored in transparency, agility, and reform-driven growth.

Since the Centre started its operations in 2020, it has attracted more than $1 billion in targeted investment commitments, signaling strong investor confidence and expanding Kigali's position as a credible gateway for capital into Africa.

As Government officials, Investors and Partners gathered in Kigali to celebrate the milestone, many hailed KIFC's evolution from a promising idea into a functioning gateway for global capital and endorsed its next ambition under a five-year strategy it launched at the same event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Since 2020, according to its management, KIFC has transformed into a fully functioning ecosystem for international investment, completing its foundational cycle focused on building credibility through regulatory development, institutional trust, and operational legitimacy.

Investor perspectives

Yanna in 't Veld, Head of Business Development at MoneyPhone, highlighted why the company chose Rwanda as its base of innovation despite operating in eight countries globally.

She cited reasons for picking Rwanda, including a clear, supportive regulatory framework that made setup easier.

"They're very innovative, and they have the right institutions in the country. KIFC really helped us knocking on the right doors, opening the right doors for us," she said.

She underscored Rwanda's distinctive spirit: "Our success as an investor is also their success."

Addressing the importance of domestic anchor investors under KIFC, RSSB CEO Regis Rugemanshuro reaffirmed why RSSB backed early funds such as the $250 million Virunga Pan-African Fund. He stated that RSSB's motivations were both strategic and ecosystem-driven.

"When KIFC launched, it was important for RSSB, as the largest institutional investor, to send a clear message to the market that there's liquidity, and there's long-term pension capital in the ecosystem," he said.

Rugemanshuro emphasized that supporting talent like Financial analysts, Lawyers, among others is critical.

"It is in our best interest to support an ecosystem that grooms more of that," he said, reiterating that RSSB consistently presents KIFC as its preferred domicile when engaged globally.

Louise Verstraete, Senior Associate at Liedekerke - an international law firm specializing in business law and international advisory work - underscored Rwanda's regulatory responsiveness. She praised the Rwanda Capital Market Authority's openness, citing a case where the regulator delivered a complex fund interpretation within days - demonstrating agility and pragmatic decision-making.

This approachability, combined with KIFC's support, has significantly streamlined investor processes.

KIFC's achievements were built on the strong support of partners and stakeholders. Their presence in large numbers at the celebration highlighted the collective commitment driving KIFC's success.

A new strategic cycle: From credibility to scale

As KIFC enters its next strategic cycle, the focus shifts from proving the concept to scaling it. The ambition is to position KIFC as Sub-Saharan Africa's number one trusted gateway for investment.

KIFC will leverage Rwanda's longstanding strengths - credibility, agility, and reform excellence - to provide investors with a transparent, stable, and innovation-driven platform for connecting global capital with African opportunities.

KIFC CEO Hortense Mudenge said that the fifth anniversary marks a significant milestone, five years of hard work establishing Rwanda as a viable financial services hub capable of mobilizing capital in diverse forms.

She reiterated the Centre's focus areas for the coming five years, which is to consolidate its achievements and position Rwanda continentally in

Asset Under Management which serve as the anchor.

Climate Finance that will shape the Centre's regional niche and set the direction of our impact and,

Fintech which will act as the enabler - accelerating efficiency, innovation, and scalability in an era defined by AI and digital transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the three sectors might appear disparate, she pointed out that they are deeply interconnected.

She underscored the Centre's commitment to making it easier and more seamless for investors to choose Rwanda over other African jurisdictions.

Government commitment

In his Keynote Speech, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Hon. Yusuf Murangwa, who was the Guest of Honor, congratulated KIFC on its achievements, stating that while five years may seem short, the Centre has delivered substantial progress and built a firm foundation for future growth.

"We will continue to provide the enabling environment, sound policies and strong partnerships required to ensure that the Kigali International Financial Centre thrives as a catalyst for prosperity not only for Rwanda but for Africa at large," he said.

The Minister described the newly launched strategy as a bold step forward, aligned with Rwanda's vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy and a continental hub for investment and innovation.