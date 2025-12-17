Rwanda/Uganda: Uganda's Muhamed Ssenoga Close in On Rayon Move

Ugandan attacking midfielder Muhamed Kagawa Ssenoga is on the verge of joining Rayon Sports as the club and his representatives advance talks ahead of the January transfer window.

Ssenoga, who currently plies his trade with Express FC, has been in scintillating form in the Uganda Premier League, scoring six goals in 10 matches so far this season. His performances have caught the attention of Rayon Sports, who are eager to reinforce their squad before the second round of the Rwanda Premier League.

The 24-year-old midfielder was spotted training with the Blues at Nzove Training ground on Tuesday, December 16, as the club explores the possibility of completing his signing.

Should the deal go through, Ssenoga would become the latest Ugandan to feature for Rayon Sports, following in the footsteps of Mussa Esenu, Charles Bbaale, Simon Tamale, Joachim Ojera, Yassin Mugume, Davis Kasirye, and Mike Sserumaga among others.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Egyptian winger Ali Ismael Ahmed El Sayed Moussa is another new face at the club and has already started trials, with Rayon Sports considering offering him a contract if he passes the test.

The duo is among several players the club is targeting during the upcoming transfer window. Rayon Sports have earmarked Rwf150 million to strengthen the squad as they mount a serious title challenge. The club plans to sign at least five players, including a goalkeeper, two defenders, a midfielder, and a striker.

Other players under consideration include free agent Oliver Kwizera, Kevin Muhire, who could return to the club on loan from South Sudanese side Jamus SC, and Congolese midfielder Faustin Likau Kitoko Pizarro, who currently plays for Burundian club Flambeau du Centre.

"We are in talks with several players, but nothing has been confirmed yet. We want to build a strong team that can maintain good performances," Rayon Sports spokesperson Olivier Gakwaya told Times Sport.

Off the pitch, Marcel Lomami officially began his duties as assistant coach during Tuesday's training session. The 40-year-old returns to the club's technical bench after previously serving as Fitness Coach (2015-2018) and Assistant Coach (2020-2022).

Frenchman Bruno Ferry is also expected in Kigali ahead of a potential appointment as the club's new head coach. Gakwaya stressed that all new signings will require approval from the incoming technical team.

"This week we will finalize talks with two coaches -- the head coach and the assistant coach. We want all players to be approved by the coaches," he added.

Rayon Sports return to action on Friday, December 19, when they host Gorilla FC on match day 12 of the Rwanda Premier League.

The Blues last won the league title in 2019.