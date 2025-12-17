Rwanda: KPMG Rwanda Champions Kigali Green Agenda With Tree Planting in Kimihurura

KPMG Rwanda, a subsidiary of KPMG International, a global network of independent professional services firms, has strengthened Kigali's green initiative by engaging in a tree planting activity in Kamukina Cell, Kimihurura Sector.

Early Friday morning, December 12, a delegation from the firm--renowned for its Audit, Tax, and Advisory services--demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by planting three different species of trees in a gazetted space located opposite the Kigali Convention Centre roundabout.

"Planting trees is one way to decarbonize the environment so that we can have clean air for the people living today, as well as future generations," said Wilson Kaindi, the KPMG Rwanda Country Managing Partner.

He emphasised that the activity aligns with KPMG's global Impact Plan, especially the planet pillar, which encourages responsible stewardship of the environment.

"We operate in Kigali, a community that supports our work and contributes to our growth. It is therefore critical for us to take care of the environment in which we operate by going beyond business and ensuring it thrives," Wilson added.

Speaking after the activity, Patrice Ndanga, Executive Secretary of Kimihurura Sector, praised the initiative as a powerful demonstration of collaboration between the government and the private sector.

"In our sector, every resident is obligated to plant at least six trees. Seeing private entities such as KPMG Rwanda join these efforts shows how a safe and sustainable ecosystem supports both the community and the businesses that operate within it. We encourage more companies to follow this example," he said.

The initiative supports Rwanda's broader ambition under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which targets the planting of 300 million trees nationwide as part of the country's climate resilience and development agenda.

In urban areas alone, Rwanda plans to plant 65 million trees, with urban forest restoration ranked among the national priorities. Urban trees play a vital role in cooling cities, mitigating temperature increases, and promoting healthier, more active communities.