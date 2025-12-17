Malawi: Cost of Living Dip Seen As Early Quick Win for Mutharika Government

The marginal drop in the cost of living recorded in November is being cited as an early quick win under policies associated with current president Arthur Peter Mutharika's administration, following signs of easing pressure on household expenses.

According to the Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) Cost of Living Report, the cost of living decreased by 0.07 percent in November, driven mainly by a reduction in food costs. The report shows that when transport is factored in, the total cost of living declined from K975,268 in October to K974,542 in November.

Food prices, which carry the heaviest weight in household expenditure, fell by an average of 0.15 percent, with the cost of basic foodstuffs excluding transport dropping from K895,268 to K894,542. This reduction was largely attributed to lower maize prices and stable bean prices, with maize remaining at K60,000 per 50kg bag and beans at K5,000 per kilogram.

CAMA noted that transport costs remained constant at K80,000, while non-food items rose slightly by 0.14 percent. Despite this increase, the decline in food prices helped offset broader inflationary pressures, offering marginal relief to consumers.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito described the easing as "modest but fragile," noting that while the reduction does not translate into a significant improvement in living standards, it signals a downward inflationary trend.

Supporters of Mutharika say the figures reflect policy strengths associated with his previous administration, particularly market stability, food availability and cost containment on essentials. They argue that stabilising food prices and transport costs represents a practical and immediate gain for households, even as broader economic challenges persist.

However, CAMA cautioned that inflation remains high over time and continues to affect quality of life, warning that sustained improvements will require consistent policy implementation beyond short-term gains.