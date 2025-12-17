Malawi: Airtel Money Partners With Farmers World to Roll Out Cashless Shopping Nationwide

In a move set to transform retail payments in Malawi, Airtel Money has partnered with Farmers World to introduce a seamless digital payment solution across the company's 90 outlets nationwide. This partnership allows customers to pay for groceries, household goods, and other essentials conveniently and securely using Airtel Money.

Thokozani Kamkondo Sande, Airtel Money Managing Director, said: "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to driving financial inclusion and convenience for Malawians. By digitizing payments at Farmers World, we are making everyday transactions simpler, safer, and faster. Customers no longer need to carry cash, reducing risk and improving efficiency in shopping."

Philip Bence, Farmers World Retail Executive Manager, added: "We are excited to work with Airtel Money to enhance the in-store experience for our customers. This modern payment solution not only speeds up transactions but also provides a secure, cashless option that aligns with our goal of making shopping convenient and reliable across all our stores."

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce cash-handling risks for both customers and retailers. It will also help Farmers World streamline cash management, while providing customers with a fast, efficient, and fully digital shopping experience.

With Malawi increasingly embracing digital finance, this collaboration is a major step toward a cashless economy, showing how technology can simplify everyday life while promoting financial inclusion.