Ethiopia, Russia Advance Nuclear Power Cooperation With NDA Signing

17 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia and Russia have taken a significant step toward developing Ethiopia's first nuclear power plant after signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in Moscow.

The agreement was signed by Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission Commissioner Sandokan Debebe and ROSATOM Energy Projects Director General Andrey Rozhdestvin during their first official meeting.

The NDA forms part of a broader bilateral framework aimed at advancing nuclear energy development in Ethiopia, marking a major milestone in the country's long-term energy and industrial development strategy.

Discussions also include the presentation of a Road Map aligned with the Comprehensive Action Plan signed in September 2025 during World Atomic Week in Moscow.

The meeting, held from 15-19 December 2025, builds on earlier high-level talks between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who agreed to strengthen cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology as a reliable energy source for Ethiopia.

