Kenya: Ruto Vows Diplomatic, All Legal Means to Resolve Migingo Dispute With Uganda

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged that Kenya will deploy "all methods, including diplomatic means and all other lawful avenues" to resolve the long-running dispute over Migingo Island, amid renewed concerns over the harassment of Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan security forces.

Speaking Wednesday during the 5th Piny Luo Festival in Senye Beach, Migori County that drew leaders and residents from across Nyanza, President Ruto said the government would act firmly to protect Kenyan citizens and territorial integrity while prioritizing peace and regional cooperation.

"Migingo is part of Kenya," the President declared to loud cheers from the crowd.

"Because it is part of Kenya, we will ensure -- using diplomatic methods and all other methods -- that our citizens are not harassed by the soldiers of other countries. We want peace so that our people can do business and move our nation forward."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President's remarks came in direct response to an appeal by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who urged the national government to intervene decisively over Migingo Island, a tiny but economically significant fishing outpost in Lake Victoria that has for years been a source of tension between Kenya and Uganda.

"Honorable President, there are serious problems here on the lake," Orengo said.

"Ugandans are coming from across and troubling our people. We are asking you to intervene in the matter of Migingo completely."

Ruto assured leaders and residents that the issue was firmly on his administration's agenda, stressing that Kenya would not abandon its fishermen or cede its rights, even as it works to maintain cordial relations with Kampala.

While striking a firm tone at the lakeside rally, the President placed the Migingo dispute within the broader context of Kenya-Uganda relations, which he said are anchored in dialogue, cooperation and shared prosperity.

Kenya and Uganda signed eight new bilateral agreements on July 30 during President Yoweri Museveni's official visit to Nairobi, adding to 17 existing accords.

The agreements cover key sectors including tourism, fisheries, agriculture, mining, transport, standards and quality assurance, investment promotion, and the development of the Greater Busia Metro.

"We are united in our commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and delivering shared prosperity, while working together towards a stronger and more integrated region," Ruto said at State House after the signing ceremony.

He noted that the two governments were already engaged in negotiations on cross-border resource sharing, including fisheries on Lake Victoria, and expressed optimism that a comprehensive agreement would soon be finalised.

President Ruto acknowledged that shared natural resources such as Lake Victoria require joint management, but said this must not come at the expense of citizens' safety and livelihoods.

"We have acknowledged the ongoing negotiations on important instruments, notably a Cross-Border Resource Sharing Agreement," he said previously, adding that non-tariff barriers and security concerns affecting small traders and fishermen must be addressed urgently.

The Migingo issue has also featured in recent parliamentary diplomacy.

Earlier this month, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula raised concerns over the treatment of Kenyan fishermen during a meeting with Uganda's General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, calling for a common security framework for Lake Victoria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our focus is on cooperation, safeguarding the lake's ecosystem, and ensuring our fishermen can work without fear of harassment," Wetang'ula said.

At the Migori event, President Ruto coupled the Migingo pledge with assurances of development for the lakeside region, announcing major investments in roads, a pier, and a modern market in Muhuru Bay.

He framed these commitments as part of a broader effort to end historical marginalization and integrate Migori more fully into the national development agenda.

The President also used the occasion to underline political unity, saying Kenya's progress depends on leaders and communities "walking together" despite past differences.

"We will cooperate together, we will move forward together," Ruto told the crowd. "And as we do so, we will protect our people and our country."