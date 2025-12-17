Africa: Afrima President Calls for More Investment, Collaboration for Africa's Creative Economy in Morocco

President of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Mike Dada, has called for stronger continental collaboration, investment and policy support to unlock the full economic potential of Africa's creative industries.

Dada made the call at the 3rd Moroccan Forum of Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI), held in Rabat, Morocco, from December 11 to 14, 2025, where he joined leading cultural experts, policymakers and investors from across the world to discuss the future of Africa's cultural sector.

Speaking during a panel session titled "Towards a Pan-African Federation of Cultural Operators: What lessons can be drawn from past experiences, and how can we project forward?", Dada highlighted AFRIMA's collaboration with the African Union and its role in positioning African music on the global stage.

According to him, Africa's creative sector has moved beyond cultural expression to become a viable economic force that requires deliberate cooperation and sustainable investment to thrive.

"Africa's creative industry is not just growing; it is becoming a powerful economic force," Dada said. "What we need now is stronger cooperation across the continent, better policies, and sustainable investment. If we can achieve that, our cultural sector will contribute far more to national development than it does today."

He noted that platforms such as AFRIMA have shown how structured partnerships can amplify African talent globally, while also creating opportunities for young creatives across the continent.

Dada also described the forum as a critical space for exchanging ideas and building a shared vision for Africa's cultural future.

"Conversations like this help us understand what is working, what needs to change, and how we can move forward together as one creative continent."

On the sidelines of the event, the AFRIMA president attended a special reception hosted by the French Ambassador to Morocco, Christophe Lecourtier, on December 12, where cultural leaders explored potential collaborations and cross-border partnerships.

Established in 2014 by the International Committee AFRIMA in collaboration with the African Union, AFRIMA remains one of Africa's leading global music awards platforms dedicated to celebrating and promoting the continent's musical heritage. Its 9th edition is scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria, from January 7 to 11, 2026, and will be broadcast live in over 84 countries worldwide.