Africa: Members States Renew Commitments On Diphtheria Response Across Africa

Brazzaville — As diphtheria continues to threaten lives across eight Member States in Africa, Ministers of Health have renewed their political commitment to halt the resurgence of this vaccine-preventable disease.

During a high-level advocacy meeting convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, Members States reaffirmed government leadership to strengthen immunization systems, align partners and accelerate coordinated action.

The meeting brought together Ministers of Health and senior representatives from Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa - that have reported diphtheria outbreaks, alongside key partners, including UNICEF, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and Africa CDC.

Representatives of GAVI and UNICEF reaffirmed their support to close immunization gaps and strengthen healthier, more resilient communities across affected and at-risk countries.

More than 90% of reported cases have occurred among unvaccinated and under-immunized children, highlighting persistent gaps in routine immunization coverage and access to essential health services.

"Diphtheria is an entirely vaccine-preventable disease and should not be resurfacing at this scale, particularly with the tools, knowledge and capacity we have to prevent it," said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "This meeting is an opportunity to reaffirm a shared responsibility: no child should die from a disease we can prevent, and primary health care must remain a central pillar of health security."

WHO continues to support Member States through enhanced surveillance, laboratory confirmation, improved case management, vaccination activities, and coordination of limited global supplies of diphtheria antitoxin (DAT). However, persistent gaps in financing, laboratory capacity, timely detection, access to DAT and essential antibiotics, and community engagement continue to slow progress and contribute to preventable deaths.

The resurgence of diphtheria reflects broader systemic vulnerabilities across the region. Stagnant immunization coverage, fragile primary health-care systems and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have widened immunity gaps. In conflict-affected and displaced populations, insecurity and service disruptions further limit access to care, allowing outbreaks to spread undetected and increasing the risk of severe disease and death.

"We are working closely with affected and at-risk Member States to strengthen outbreak response," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. "Strengthening community engagement and expanding vaccine manufacturing in Africa are critical to reinforcing routine immunization and primary health-care systems."

During the meeting, participants reviewed the situation, shared country-level experiences, and identified key challenges and priority actions requiring sustained political and financial support. These actions include scaling up the big catch-up strategies and routine vaccination to close immunity gaps, strengthening surveillance and laboratory capacity for early detection, improving clinical management to reduce fatalities, and securing reliable access to essential medicines.

"Eliminating diphtheria outbreaks requires strong coordination," said Dr Mohamed Mahmoud Ely Mahmoud, Minister of Health of Mauritania. "We are grateful to WHO, Africa CDC and other partners for their continued support. Our collective focus is on closing immunity gaps and ensuring timely detection and response to protect the most vulnerable in Mauritania."

The meeting concluded with a call to action from the Regional Director to reaffirm a shared commitment to ending diphtheria. He underscored that every child and every community must be protected from vaccine-preventable disease, noting that success is within reach if decisive action is taken to strengthen surveillance, expand immunization, and ensure rapid response in every corner of the region. He called on governments to make diphtheria elimination a priority.