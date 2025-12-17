Malawi: Mangochi Police Raise Alarm Over Rising Motorcycle Accidents During Festive Season

The Mangochi Police spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi, has expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents in the district, particularly those involving motorcycle riders.

Speaking during a briefing on the police safety measures for the upcoming festive season, Tepani Daudi highlighted the dangers posed by reckless motorcycle riding.

"It is very concerning that motorcycles are one of the main modes of transport for many people daily, yet this mode of transport is causing numerous accidents," she said.

The spokesperson explained that many of the accidents result from failure to follow traffic laws and regulations, as well as the lack of proper road safety knowledge among both motorists and motorcycle riders.

She noted that motorcycle riders in urban areas often do not have adequate training in safe road practices, contributing significantly to traffic accidents.

"Every day, we receive reports of road accidents involving motorcycles. These are just the incidents formally reported to the police, and we know there are many more that go unreported," Tepani Daudi added.

Police are urging all road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, especially during the festive period when roads are busier and more congested.

The spokesperson emphasized that compliance with safety measures is essential to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of both riders and pedestrians.

Tepani Daudi called for responsible riding and driving, warning that reckless behaviour not only endangers lives but also puts a strain on emergency response services.

Authorities have also planned awareness campaigns to educate the public on road safety, including the proper use of helmets and adherence to speed limits.

Police reiterated the need for vigilance, particularly on busy roads during the festive season, to reduce accidents and protect the community.

The Mangochi Police continue to monitor road conditions and traffic behaviour, reminding citizens that safety is a shared responsibility and that everyone must play a part in preventing road accidents.