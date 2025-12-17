Uganda: Charity Brings Christmas Outreach to Butabika, Urges Stronger Mental Health Support

A local charity has used the Christmas season to spotlight mental health care by reaching out to children at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, calling for greater public support, reduced stigma and sustained family involvement in mental health treatment.

Soul Foundation marked the festive season with an outreach event at the hospital's children's ward, saying the initiative was aimed at ensuring that young patients receiving mental health care are not excluded during Christmas celebrations.

The foundation's executive director, Jerry Opoka, said the visit was intended to promote inclusion, compassion and a sense of belonging among patients.

"Everyone deserves to celebrate Christmas, whether they are in hospital or not," Opoka said, adding that the foundation wanted to share the true spirit of the season with children undergoing treatment.

He noted that many mental health patients are often abandoned by their families after admission due to stigma and misunderstanding, with hospitalisation wrongly viewed as the end of a family's responsibility.

"Mental health comes with a lot of stigma. Yet this is the time when patients need love and support the most," Opoka said.

He added that the foundation's message to patients was one of acceptance and belonging, while urging families and members of the public to continue visiting and supporting patients throughout their treatment.

"When treatment begins to take effect, patients become more aware of their situation. That is when emotional support is critical," he said.

Sarah Maberi, a coordinator at Soul Foundation, said the outreach was also aimed at challenging negative public perceptions about mental illness and mental health facilities.

"We want to remind people that mental health requires care, understanding and support," Maberi said.

"Our goal is to help de-stigmatise mental health and institutions such as Butabika Hospital."

The outreach underscored the importance of community involvement in mental health care and reinforced calls for dignity, inclusion and sustained support for patients, particularly during the festive season.