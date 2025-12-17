Namibia: Journalists Urged Not to 'Sensationalise' GBV Articles

Journalists have been urged to not sensationalise articles on gender-based violence (GBV) to attract attraction.

Media professionals are being urged to write reports that amplify the voices of victims and educate the public on dangerous stereotypes about the problem of GBV.

The call was made by Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) director general Stanley Similo during a GBV 'Do No Harm' training session for journalists in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Similo called on journalists to know what their roles are, to write articles that educate the public and not to sensationalise GBV through pictures and stories.

"If we are sensational in our reporting, it will not say anything good about what we do. However, if we say that we are telling stories so that we can educate people about this evil then we are likely to change perceptions in terms of how we should be approaching this," he said.

Similo highlighted the need for accurate information in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) that feeds on articles written by journalists.

The media professional training session was held through a partnership between the South African Broadcasting Association (SABA), the United Nations and the NBC.

The training highlighted that journalists have wider reach through social media, print, television and radio platforms to challenge the dangerous stereotypes of GBV.

UN resident coordinator Hopolang Phororo challenged journalists to ethically report on GBV, address harmful stereotypes and amplify the voices of victims.

"Responsible reporting can challenge harmful stereotypes, amplify survivors' voices with dignity, hold systems accountable and inform communities about prevention and support services," she said, speaking at the training session on Tuesday.

She said the media plays a critical role in shaping how the crisis of GBV is understood and addressed by the public, institutions and policymakers.

Phororo also called on media professionals to not sensationalise stories that may provide platforms for victim-blaming and re-traumatise them.

She expressed concern with the rise of AI and online harassment faced by journalists and women in Namibia.

According to a United Nations Gender Theme Group (UNGTG) report, 65% of female online users face harassment in the form of deepfakes and AI-generated images and videos.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namibian Police GBV protection units deputy commissioner Cathrine Walaula urged journalists to familiarise themselves with what crimes fall under GBV to accurately write their articles.

"The duty of the GBV department is to determine if the crime falls within our jurisdiction; if a man and a woman fight in the street it is not always GBV," she said.

She called on reporters to properly investigate the reason why police dockets take long to appear in court, due to challenges like victims not giving statements.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.