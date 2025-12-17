Namibia: Passengers Set Taxi Fares for Festive Season

Passengers on long-distance transport are paying increasingly higher fares to secure seats during the festive season.

This is according to Walvis Bay-Windhoek seven-seater taxi committee member Immanuel Domingo.

"Right now it's the festive season, and transport is in demand. Clients come to us and put down an offer. I can't say no to money I need," he says.

Domingo was responding to minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi last week expressing disappointment over what he described as unauthorised increases in taxi fares.

Fares between Walvis Bay and northern regions usually cost around N$450, but during the festive season, passengers are offering up to N$650. Fares between Windhoek and Walvis Bay, however, remain at N$220.

Domingo says the spike in fare offers is a result of high demand for transport, particularly along routes from Walvis Bay to the northern regions.

He explains that the situation is especially challenging for return trips.

"For instance, the cars will be full going from Walvis Bay to the north, but coming back from the north to Walvis Bay, there will be an empty car or very few passengers. So, the amount you are being offered is very difficult to reject because it will come in handy for your return trip," Domingo says.

He adds that these practices are seasonal and mainly occur during peak travel periods.

"These things only happened during festive seasons," he notes.

Domingo, however, says the minister may not have been fully informed of the circumstances.

"Nekundi was just not well informed before he made that statement. It is not us drivers but the passengers that put their own prices because they want to get rides," he says.

Domingo also notes that drivers continue to follow the standard fare structures for regular trips.

"We still operate according to the permit conditions for normal travel, but during the festive season, the situation is different as clients set their prices," he adds.

Minister Nekundi reminded the public and permit holders that any adjustments to fares must follow the legally prescribed procedures under the Road Transportation Act of 1977 and be approved by the Road Transportation Board.

Nekundi warned that non-compliance with permit conditions could result in the suspension or withdrawal of permits.

"I respectfully urge any road carrier permit holders who have increased public passenger transport fares without following the due process to rectify this matter and cease this practice with immediate effect," said Nekundi.

The ministry emphasised that the Road Transportation Board is the statutory body responsible for regulating public passenger transport permits and fare adjustments.

Section 12(3) of the Road Transportation Act allows for limited fare increases in response to petroleum price rises, provided applications are submitted within 10 days. Section 25(1)(b) further gives the board authority to suspend or withdraw permits for non-compliance.

Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo says the association has neither advised members to increase fares nor submitted a request for a fare adjustment to the Road Transportation Board.

"Currently, the association didn't advise or submit the request for an increment, and we have not advised members to do otherwise.

"We have received numerous complaints, particularly at Rundu, and in the Kavango region. There are those who have increased taxi fares unnecessarily or without authorisation, including in the south and some parts of the Erongo region," he says.

Nakathingo says fare increases reported in Windhoek were minimal, and that Nabta members continue to follow permit conditions.

"The minister is 100% correct to say that those who are found increasing taxi fares without authorisation are doing so unlawfully and illegally. They are risking their transportation permits," he says.

