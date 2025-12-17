Namibia: The Numbers Matter, and So Does the Quality

The youth make up more than 60% of Africa's population, and Namibia is no exception.

Namibia is grappling with high unemployment among its youth - at 44.4%, the highest youth unemployment rate in the Southern African Development Community.

This presents a missed opportunity considering that the youth are generally regarded as the most productive segment of any nation.

As we usher in Namibia's 6th National Development Plan (NDP6), one priority that stands out is tackling youth unemployment.

This is both a timely and commendable focus by the government, a commitment that signals political will at the highest level of government, to confront one of our generation's most pressing challenges.

Addressing this Achilles' heel is not merely an economic issue, but a social imperative.

Over the past months, we have seen increased efforts by the government, the private sector and our development partners, to create jobs and stimulate the economy. Again, this is commendable and the momentum is quite encouraging.

However, in our collective drive to create more jobs, we need to pause and ask ourselves: what kind of jobs are we creating?

MARKET STRENGTH

It's easy to get caught up in the numbers game with the amount of jobs created and the number of youth employed, however, the true measure of progress lies beyond these figures.

From an economic diplomacy perspective, sustainable employment is not just about absorbing people into the labour market, it is also about the strength of the market itself.

The following are some questions we need to ask ourselves: are we building an economy that produces decent work and rewards productivity?

Or are we inadvertently entrenching a cycle of underemployment, low wages, and limited upward mobility?

Unfortunately, many of the jobs available to young people today are short-term, poorly paid, and lack benefits or career growth opportunities.

As a result, many are employed on paper but still struggling to make ends meet.

This situation fuels frustration and disillusionment, especially as the cost of living continues to rise and the dream of a decent life drifts further away for many.

For this reason, it is vital to integrate the quality of employment as a key measure in our performance indicators.

We should be asking: are these jobs sustainable? Do they contribute to long-term economic empowerment? Are we equipping young people with the skills and protections they need to thrive in an evolving economy?

A job should not only occupy one's time, it should also sustain one's life.

It should offer stability, dignity, and fair compensation that enables a person to afford to live a decent life and afford basic needs leading to an improved quality of life.

So in our efforts to meet employment targets, we must not lose sight of the quality of jobs being created.

A narrow focus on quantity risks producing a workforce that is employed, yet economically insecure.

Where jobs exist, but livelihoods do not.

I believe Namibia's youth are ready, capable and eager to contribute to nation building.

What they need are not just opportunities to work, but opportunities to live and build. Let us, therefore, ensure that in our pursuit to meet employment targets, our policies and programmes are targeted to uphold the dignity and sustainability of the work we create.

Pennina Shilongo is an international development professional who holds a master's in international relations and economic diplomacy. The views expressed here are her own.

