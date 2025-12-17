Ethiopia: PM Abiy Welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At National Palace

Addis Ababa — Earlier today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at the National Palace during an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a tour of the Palace Museum.

This was followed by a tête-à-tête meeting between the two Prime Ministers, and subsequently a bilateral meeting with their respective delegations.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, digitization, and tourism, highlighting the shared priorities of both nations, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Recall that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, earlier this afternoon for an official visit.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at Bole International Airport.

Prime Minister Abiy said PM Modi's presence underscores the growing ties between the two countries and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations.