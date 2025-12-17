Ethiopia: PM Abiy Welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At National Palace

16 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Earlier today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India at the National Palace during an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a tour of the Palace Museum.

This was followed by a tête-à-tête meeting between the two Prime Ministers, and subsequently a bilateral meeting with their respective delegations.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, digitization, and tourism, highlighting the shared priorities of both nations, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Recall that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, earlier this afternoon for an official visit.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at Bole International Airport.

Prime Minister Abiy said PM Modi's presence underscores the growing ties between the two countries and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.