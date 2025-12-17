North Africa: Egypt Defeat Super Eagles 2-1 in Pre-Afcon Friendly

Egypt earned a confidence-boosting win over Africa Cup of Nations rival Nigeria just days before the tournament begins.

In a lively warm-up friendly in Cairo on Tuesday night, Egypt took a deserved lead through Mahmoud Saber just before the half-hour mark.

The ZED striker was set up by the impressive Zizo, who was a constant menace to Nigeria throughout, tapping in at the back post.

Nigeria showed little cohesion in attack, though their intent was clear. They were almost gifted an equaliser when Paul Onuachu's long ball nearly resulted in an own goal by Yasser Ibrahim, with only a fine save preventing the embarrassing mishap.

That brief glimmer of hope seemed to inspire Nigeria, and they were soon level.

Zaidu's free kick from the left struck Mohamed El Shenawy at his near post, who fumbled and let the ball roll under his body, allowing Chidozie Awaziem to head home from a yard out.

Egypt would have entered half-time frustrated but came out after the break full of momentum.

More fine work from Zizo created space for Mostafa Mohamed to drill home from inside the area, restoring Egypt's lead.

Nigeria were unable to respond as Egypt finished the game on top.

Egypt kick off their AFCON campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday, while Nigeria face Tanzania the following day.