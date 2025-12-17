Uganda: Katikkiro Urges Uwasnet to Formalise Partnership With Buganda Kingdom to Promote Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called upon the Uganda Water and Sanitation Network (UWASNET) to establish a formal partnership with the Buganda Kingdom aimed at strengthening water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions across the Kingdom, with special focus on public markets.

Mayiga made the remarks at the Kingdom Headquarters in Bulange, Mengo on Tuesday, where officials from UWASNET paid a courtesy visit to the Kingdom leadership.

The delegation presented ongoing collaborations between UWASNET and Buganda Kingdom institutions, including BBS Terefayina and REXBA, and unveiled a new initiative to promote access to clean water and improve sanitation and public health in markets across Buganda. The programme will initially be implemented in Kibuye and Nakulabye markets, before being rolled out to other areas.

In his remarks, Mayiga underscored the critical importance of clean and safe water, commending UWASNET for developing a timely and impactful programme that aligns with the Kingdom's priorities of improving sanitation and public health, particularly among market vendors and users.

"Although you already collaborate with institutions such as REXBA and BBS, it is important that you also formalise a partnership with the Buganda Kingdom. If UWASNET is to gain stronger support and achieve greater impact, a formal Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom is essential," he said.

Mayiga further noted that Buganda has long been at the forefront of promoting Bulungi Bwansi (For the good of the Earth) and environmental conservation, areas that directly complement UWASNET's mandate.

Mayiga described water as one of the most valuable resources bestowed upon humanity by God, emphasizing that sanitation is the foundation of good health and longevity.

"When clean water is inadequate or unavailable, disease becomes inevitable. People fail to wash their hands, food is not properly cleaned, and general hygiene deteriorates. That is why I call upon the Government to intensify efforts to provide clean and safe water across the country," he said.

Mayiga also urged all market vendors to consistently use protective gloves, noting that this simple practice can significantly reduce the spread of hygiene-related diseases. He emphasized that preventing illness through basic sanitation is far less costly than spending large sums on medical treatment.

The Minister of Community Self Help, Environment, Water and Gender in the Buganda Kingdom, Hajjat Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja, reaffirmed the Kingdom's readiness to work closely with UWASNET to ensure the successful implementation of agreed programmes. She stressed that the Kingdom is fully prepared to sign a formal cooperation agreement with UWASNET to operationalize the partnership.

On his part,vthe Executive Director of UWASNET, Unia Musaazi, explained that the decision to launch a market-focused WASH campaign was driven by the realization that public markets are often neglected, yet they attract large numbers of people daily.

"When markets lack clean water and proper sanitation, they become breeding grounds for disease. Our intervention aims to address this gap and protect public health," he said.

UWASNET has been serving communities across Uganda for over 25 years, and within Buganda alone, the network works with more than 50 partner organizations to advance water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives.

The proposed partnership with the Buganda Kingdom is expected to further strengthen coordinated efforts to improve access to clean water, promote hygiene practices, and safeguard public health throughout the Kingdom.