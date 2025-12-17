Uganda: Church of Uganda Launches Emergency Response for Landslide Victims in Sebei Region

Church of Uganda has launched an emergency humanitarian response to support communities affected by the recent landslides in the Sebei Region, Eastern Uganda, which claimed lives and left many families without shelter, food, and basic household necessities.

The project targets 800 households in Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa districts, with funding amounting to USD 149,000 funded by ACT Alliance and is implemented through Church of Uganda's Directorate of Household and Community Transformation (HCT) under the rapid respond refund.

The intervention was officially flagged off today morning in Kapchorwa by the Bishop of Sebei Diocese, the Rt Rev. Paul Kiptoo Masaba, at a function witnessed by the Director of Household and Community Transformation (HCT), Rev. Agaba Andrew, as well as district leaders from Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo.

Speaking during the flag-off, Bishop Masaba said the Church could not remain silent in the face of suffering affecting its people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The landslides have brought deep pain to our communities, with families losing loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. As Church of Uganda, our calling is to stand with the brokenhearted, to comfort those in distress, and to restore hope where it has been shaken," Bishop Masaba said.

He added that the Church's response goes beyond material support to include spiritual care and counselling for affected families.

Rev. Agaba Andrew said the response is part of Church of Uganda's broader commitment to community resilience and compassionate action.

"This emergency response is about restoring dignity to affected households. We are providing food, household items, psychosocial support, and clean water while working closely with district authorities and humanitarian partners to ensure the assistance meets accepted humanitarian standards," Rev. Agaba said.

According to Josephine Ninsiima, the program officer for environment and disaster risk reduction coordinating the emergency response, the intervention is being implemented under the Emergency Humanitarian Response Project for Individuals Affected by Floods in Sebei Region.

Under the response, households are receiving food supplies including maize flour, beans, cooking oil, iodized salt, rice, sugar, and soya porridge for children.

In addition, 200 households are benefiting from multi-purpose cash assistance to enable them purchase clothing, in line with Sphere Standards that do not allow the distribution of second-hand clothes.

The project is also addressing mental health and psychosocial needs through referrals and coordinated support with partners including FHI, the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health, and district health teams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Religion Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Josephine further says, a psychosocial mobile clinic is scheduled for early January, while clinical assessments are already ongoing. At the same time, Church of Uganda has deployed clergy and ministers to conduct family counselling sessions in holding centres and through home visits for the next two to three months.

Affected households are also receiving essential non-food items such as mattresses, blankets, jerrycans, basins, sandals, solar lights, and sanitary materials for women and girls. Plans are underway to renovate shelters for selected households starting in January 2026.

In the area of water, sanitation, and hygiene, the response includes the distribution of water storage drums, purification tablets, and hygiene kits, alongside regular community sensitization sessions led by the Diocesan Health Coordinator.

Bishop Masaba says, Church of Uganda will continue walking with affected communities in the Sebei Region as they recover from the disaster, working hand in hand with local leaders and partners to rebuild lives and strengthen resilience against future emergencies