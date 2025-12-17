Uganda: (NWSC Reaffirms Commitment to Affordable, Safe Water As Md Mugisha Addresses Pricing, Regulation

The Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Dr. Silver Mugisha, has reaffirmed the Corporation's commitment to expanding access to clean and safe water across Uganda, while addressing key challenges related to water pricing, regulation, and infrastructure development.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday under the theme "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Mugisha emphasized that NWSC operates under strict government oversight.

He noted that the Corporation is regulated by the Ministry responsible for Water and Environment and operates under a formal performance contract with clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

"We are regulated by the Ministry, and we have a performance contract with them. Our KPIs are frequently monitored to ensure efficiency, accountability, and effective service delivery," Mugisha said.

He clarified that NWSC supplies water at a highly subsidized rate, with a jerrican costing Shs 25 at official water points.

However, he raised concern over the exploitation of consumers by middlemen who resell the same water at inflated prices.

"The problem arises when someone buys water from us at Shs 25 per jerrican and then sells it to the public at Shs 500," Mugisha said, calling for closer collaboration with local authorities to curb the practice and protect consumers.

On infrastructure development, Mugisha announced the completion of the Kiruddu Water Treatment Plant, describing it as a major milestone in improving water quality and sanitation.

He noted that the facility produces potable water and has significantly eased pressure on the Kiruddu sewerage system, resolving long-standing sanitation challenges.

"The water coming out of Kiruddu meets drinking standards, and the project has solved a major problem within the Kiruddu sewerage system," he said.

Looking ahead, Mugisha revealed that NWSC is progressing plans to abstract water from Lake Victoria to increase supply to Masaka City, a move expected to improve reliability and meet the city's growing water demand.

"We are going to pick water from Lake Victoria so that we can supply Masaka City adequately and sustainably," he said.

Mugisha reiterated NWSC's commitment to supporting Uganda's socio-economic development through reliable water and sanitation services and called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure equitable access to clean and safe water for all Ugandans.