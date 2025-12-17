Liberia: UNDP Welcomes Launch of 2025 National Agriculture Fair

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Liberia joined national authorities, development partners, and farmers across the country in celebrating the official opening of the 2025 National Agriculture Fair, by His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Held under the theme "Empowering Farmers, Enriching the Nation," the fair showcased Liberia's growing agricultural potential, innovation, value addition, and the vital role of farmers in driving national development.

President Boakai Recommits Government to Food Security and Rural Transformation

In his address, President Boakai reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening agriculture as a central pillar of Liberia's economic transformation. He emphasized the importance of improved infrastructure, enhanced extension services, mechanization, value addition, and expanded market access to empower farmers across all counties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President highlighted recent gains in the agriculture sector--including growth in rice, rubber, and other key commodities--attributing this progress to the resilience of Liberian farmers and the Government's increased focus on feeder road rehabilitation, policy improvements, and expanded community access to markets, healthcare, and education.

Declaring the fair officially opened, President Boakai called for unity, hard work, and stronger support for local production, stating, "A strong agriculture sector means a strong Liberia. A food-secure Liberia is a proud Liberia, and Liberians must build a prosperous Liberia."

UN Resident Coordinator Highlights Farmers as the Backbone of Liberia's Economy

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Madam Christine N. Umutoni delivered remarks underscoring the importance of agriculture in securing Liberia's development future.

Recognizing the dedication of farmers--especially women and youth--she emphasized the need for continued investment in domestic food systems, local productivity, and rural resilience.

She highlighted promising national progress in crop production and encouraged sustained collaboration among government, partners, communities, and the private sector to accelerate food-system transformation. The UNRCO extended heartfelt appreciation to Liberia's farmers, whose resilience and innovation continue to nourish households, sustain markets, and drive national progress.

Development Partners Reaffirm Support to Liberia's Agriculture Sector

World Bank Country Manager Madam Georgia Wallen reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to advancing efficient, inclusive, and sustainable agri-food systems through the new Country Partnership Framework, with a focus on stronger value chains, youth employment, and climate-smart agriculture.

Ahead of the fair, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director General Dr. Qu Dongyu launched two flagship initiatives in Monrovia, which include the One Country, One Priority Product (OCOP) - focusing on the "Liberia coffee" and the Hand-in-Hand Initiative - aimed at boosting productivity, food security, and rural transformation

USAID, IFAD, WFP, the European Union, and the African Development Bank were also acknowledged for their continued contributions to Liberia's agricultural advancement, including support for improved seeds, resilient markets, climate adaptation, and rural infrastructure.

UNDP Stands Firmly Behind Liberia's Agricultural Vision

Meanwhile, UNDP Liberia has commended the Government's leadership and the collective efforts of all partners working to strengthen agricultural systems, improve rural livelihoods, and expand climate-resilient, market-driven agriculture across the country.

The Resident Representative a.i. Louis Kuukpen says they are committed to supporting value addition and agribusiness development, advancing digital and climate-smart agriculture, expanding youth employment and skills training, strengthening community resilience and sustainable land management, and improving infrastructure and market access for rural communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"UNDP is proud to stand with the Government of Liberia and its partners in advancing a resilient, productive, and inclusive agriculture sector. Farmers are the backbone of national development, and investing in their success is investing in Liberia's future," Kuukpen noted.

He added, "Liberian farmers, especially women and youth, are driving real change in their communities so that no one is left behind."

"Agriculture holds the key to Liberia's prosperity. By empowering farmers, strengthening local markets, and expanding opportunities for rural communities, we are laying the foundation for a more food-secure, resilient, and prosperous Liberia," Kuukpen emphasized.