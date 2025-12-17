Congo-Kinshasa: Home Affairs Repatriates 42 Asylum Seekers to DRC

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security says it helped an additional 16 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to be repatriated over the weekend.

This follows last month's repatriation of 26 DRC nationals, bringing the total number of asylum seekers returning to the DRC to 42.

The latest group was repatriated via Hosea Kutako International Airport, with the operation led by refugee commissioner Josephine Kampolo.

"The ministry remains committed to ensuring safe, dignified and voluntary repatriation in collaboration with key partners," the ministry says in a statement.

The repatriation forms part of the government's ongoing efforts to manage asylum processes.

