Namibia: CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest of Handbag Theft Suspects

Two theft suspects have been arrested and detained after CCTV footage helped the Windhoek City Police track them down.

This follows the theft of a bag from a motor vehicle last Friday.

The police say the suspects were caught on camera stealing the bag, prompting a swift response and collaboration between officers on the ground and surveillance operators.

"The operation led to the recovery of the stolen bag, which contained a laptop and other important documents," the police say.

The accused, Johannes Armas (42) and Natangwe Armas (35), have since appeared in court, where they have been denied bail.

They are expected to remain in custody until their next court appearance on 17 February 2026.

The police say the case highlights the role of technology in enhancing policing and crime prevention within the city.

With the festive season underway, members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant, ensure vehicle windows are closed and doors are properly locked, and to avoid leaving valuables inside their vehicles.

